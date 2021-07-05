GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $51,339.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,054,906 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

