Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 348,242 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Two Harbors Investment worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,003,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,641 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

TWO stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

