Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,484 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of ArcBest worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.