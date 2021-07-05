Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Lakeland Financial worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

LKFN opened at $60.58 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

