Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,202 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Park National worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Park National by 390.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $115.58 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

