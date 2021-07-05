Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,713 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $32,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

