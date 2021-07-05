Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.68 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Patrick Industries worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

PATK opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.47.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

