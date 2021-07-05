Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Sykes Enterprises worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

