Ghost (GHOST) Trading 46.3% Higher This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $385,895.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,793,874 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

