GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,595,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 400,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,617 shares of company stock valued at $132,985,432 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

