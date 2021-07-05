GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,257 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.20. 120,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.73. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

