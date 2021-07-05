GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,209 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $120.88 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

