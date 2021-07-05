GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.58. 2,179,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.37. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $246.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

