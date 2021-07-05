GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.16. 535,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,146. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

