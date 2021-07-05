GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 294,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.03. 11,431,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,790,273. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

