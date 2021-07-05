GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,805. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

