GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.37. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

