GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intel by 724.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 330,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290,611 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

