GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.13. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

