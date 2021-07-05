GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.