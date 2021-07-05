GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Synopsys by 538.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synopsys by 29.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.16. The stock had a trading volume of 535,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

