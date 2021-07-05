GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock remained flat at $$258.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

