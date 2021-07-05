GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.02. 289,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

