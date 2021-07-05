GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,865. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

