GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 346,377 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 102,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,722. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.