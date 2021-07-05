GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

INTC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

