GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 400,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,695. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

