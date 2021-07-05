GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.52. 135,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,210. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.