GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.81. 109,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

