GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. 102,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

