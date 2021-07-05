GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.88. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

