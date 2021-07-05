GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.94. 460,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $255.35 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

