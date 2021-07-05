GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.02. 289,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.