GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 906 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.52. 507,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,422. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

