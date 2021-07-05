Gifto (GTO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $25.47 million and $5.79 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

