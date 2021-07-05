GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,431.80 ($18.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £72.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.89. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

