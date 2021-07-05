Glencore plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

