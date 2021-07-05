Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 543,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

