GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Hits $689,136.18

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $689,136.18 and $871.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,544.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.34 or 0.06601120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01477171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00406615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00160138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00620499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00425785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00336434 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

