Gnosis Reaches Market Cap of $278.67 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $185.21 or 0.00544755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $278.67 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

