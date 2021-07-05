goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$164.00 and last traded at C$163.63, with a volume of 9912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$160.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,326,074.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last quarter.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

