Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Critical Comparison

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Mining and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.57 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.71

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Golden Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

