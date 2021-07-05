Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a positive return on equity of 276.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

