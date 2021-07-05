Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.