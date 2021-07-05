Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.01. 202,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,195. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79.

