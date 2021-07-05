Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.11 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12.

