Golem (GLM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.34 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $318.75 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.