Golff Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Golff has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2.15 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.