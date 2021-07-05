Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,343.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $24,343.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

