Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $78,737.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00165669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.87 or 0.99639833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,993 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

