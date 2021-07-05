GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in June

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.